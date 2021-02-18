NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Around 14,000 residents in Middle Tennessee remain without power after this week’s winter weather event.

Four people have died from weather-related incidents since the winter weather began on Sunday.

Snow and ice accumulations have impacted roadways primarily in West and Middle Tennessee.

Several roadways are experiencing closures due to motor vehicle accidents.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reported around 14,000 customers remained without power as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday. TEMA said it could be multiple days for some customers in the Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation to be fully restored.

Counties reporting power outages include:

1,800 customers in Cannon County

250 customers in Fentress County

3,200 customers in Bedford County (Duck River EMC)

2,000 customers in Coffee County (Duck River EMC)

250 customers in Moore County (Duck River EMC)

4,000 customers in Putnam County (Upper Cumberland EMC)

1,800 customers in Overton County (Upper Cumberland EMC)

500 customers in Jackson County (Upper Cumberland EMC)

TEMA reports shelters and warming centers have been opened in the following counties:

Bedford County: Fair Haven Baptist Church, 2726 U.S. Highway 231, Shelbyville, TN

Coffee County: Ada Wright Building, 328 N. Woodland St., Manchester, TN

DeKalb County: Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 S. College St., Smithville, TN

Dickson County: YMCA Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr., Dickson, TN

Giles County: Elkton Fire Department, 164 Main St., Prospect, TN; Giles County Fire & Rescue Squad, 188 Oak Grove Rd., Goodspring, TN

Henry County: Inman Middle School, 400 Harrison St., Paris, TN

Jackson County: West End Fire Hall, 110 Salt Lick Creek Rd., Pleasant Shade, TN; Center Grove Community Center, 1137 Knobs Rd., Gainesboro, TN

Moore County: Moore County High School, 1502 Lynchburg Hwy., Lynchburg, TN

Overton County: First Christian Church, 320 Oakley St., Livingston, TN

Putnam County: First Baptist Church, 18 S. Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN; Washington Avenue Baptist Church, 1621 N. Washington, Ave., Cookeville, TN

Shelby County: Hollywood Community Center, 1560 N. Hollywood St., Memphis, TN; Lewis Senior Center, 1188 North Pkwy., Memphis, TN; Ruth Tate Senior Center, 1640 Marjorie St., Memphis, TN

Weakley County: University of Tennessee at Martin Student Life Center, 199 Moody St., Martin, TN

The Tennessee Department of Health reports several vaccine points of dispensing locations are closed due to winter weather. Anyone with a vaccination appointment for Thursday should have been contacted regarding the closures.