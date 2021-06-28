NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4 holiday.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6 to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.
According to AAA, more than 47 million Americans will travel for the holiday and 91% of them will drive to their destination. This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing on 2019.
“It is estimated that 939,000 motorists will travel Tennessee’s interstates and state routes this July 4 holiday,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in a news release. “To help motorists reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures during this holiday travel time.”
Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in zones, and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees, and possible increased insurance premiums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.