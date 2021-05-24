NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced it will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes for the Memorial Day weekend.
TDOT said construction-related lane closures will be suspended beginning on Friday at noon through 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 1 to allow maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during Memorial Day weekend.
“Suspending construction-related lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee’s major highways,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in a statement. “We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”
Motorists may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects. In addition, drivers should be aware that reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees.
“We’re asking motorists to drive safely this Memorial Day weekend,” Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long said in a news release. “Traffic is picking back up and with it speeding and distracted driving crashes. State Troopers will work to enforce traffic laws to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities across the state.
AAA estimates nearly 37 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day holiday, 60% more than last year, still six million fewer than pre-pandemic. Over 776,000 Tennesseans plan to travel, with more than 687,000 driving to their Memorial Day destinations.
