NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is launching a massive effort using all available manpower to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible after last week’s winter storm created an abundance of potholes along interstates and state highways in Middle and West Tennessee.
Multiple crews will be patching potholes over the coming days and weeks.
Cold mix asphalt is currently being used for repairs. Some asphalt plants will open during the day and allow crews to use hot mix for a more permanent repair. It may be spring or early summer before more permanent repairs are made. Full scale paving may be necessary in many locations. Some crews will be assigned to interstates while others will focus on state routes.
Inclement weather, emergency repairs or incidents may disrupt daily schedules. Motorists should be prepared for short-term traffic delays during these repair operations. While every effort will be made to perform repairs during off-peak travel hours (9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays), some lane closures may extend into the late afternoon, evening and weekends.
TDOT asks drivers to be patient and to watch out for crews on interstate and state highways.
Click to notify TDOT about potholes.
