NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee, the governor announced Wednesday.
“The Megasite Authority will ensure the success of this historic project, and Clay brings the dedication and expertise needed to lead that group,” Lee said in a statement. “His proven success in managing complex projects, successful tenure at the Department of Transportation, and dedication to serving Tennesseans make him the perfect fit.”
Bright brings more than four decades of expertise in the construction sector with a background in project development and project delivery. In 2019, he was appointed TDOT Commissioner by Lee to oversee the statewide transportation system including highways, rail, airports, waterways and transit.
Prior to joining the Lee Administration, Bright spent 36 years with Brasfield & Gorrie, one of the nation’s largest construction firms. Under his leadership for 20 years, the Nashville office he founded completed over $3 billion in construction and grew to employ over 200 people. Bright was involved in the development of many of Nashville’s most notable construction projects, beginning with the iconic Bellsouth (AT&T) building in 1990 and later including the Bridgestone Tower, Country Music Hall of Fame Expansion, Roundabout Plaza, SunTrust Plaza, Tractor Supply headquarters and many more.
Bright is an active member of Nashville’s business community, serving on several boards and commissions. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Alabama. He and his wife, Kim, have two sons and are members of Christ Presbyterian Church.
Joe Galbato, the current Chief of Bureau of Administration at the Department of Transportation, will serve as Interim Commissioner.
The Megasite Authority of West Tennessee will provide services necessary for operation and development of Ford Motor Company’s $5.6 billion investment at the Megasite of West Tennessee. Analysis from the Center of Economic Research, a division of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, projects Ford’s historic investment will result in significant economic gains. It is expected to generate temporary construction benefits including $5.6 billion in capital investments on buildings and other real property improvements. Additionally, the equivalent of 33,000 temporary direct, indirect and induced jobs are expected to support the construction period, with around $1.87 billion in salaries related to construction activity and $178.9 million in state tax revenue.
Last week the Tennessee General Assembly held a special session to approve the incentives for the project.
