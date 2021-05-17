NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright announced Monday a contract has been awarded for the emergency repair of the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River.

Bright said the emergency bridge repair project has been awarded to Kiewit Infrastructure Group. The selection was based on qualifications, experience and availability of personnel and equipment.

I-40 bridge over Mississippi River closed after inspectors find crack The Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River has been closed after a routine inspection uncovered a crack in the bottom side of the bridge truss.

The contractor is expected to start work as early as Wednesday, according to TDOT.

The repair will be performed in two phases. TDOT said both phases will need to be completed before traffic can re-open on the bridge. At this point TDOT has not been able to project a re-opening date.

Phase 1 will require the installation of steel plates on each side of the fractured member. This repair will strengthen the damaged steel plates providing stability needed for crews to install equipment for the permanent replacement of the damaged components and continue bridge inspections.

The design of the plates has been completed and plans were provided to Stupp Bridge Company in Bowling Green, KY, for fabrication.

Fabrication of the roughly 18,000 pounds of steel is expected to be complete by Wednesday. TDOT will be pickup up the fabricated plates from Stupp Bridge Company and transport them to Memphis where they will be ready for the contractor.

Phase 2 design is underway and will be finalized with the input of the contractor.

This will enable the contractor to remove and replace the damaged piece and open the bridge to traffic.

Gov. Bill Lee and Bright will visit Memphis on Tuesday.

TDOT has created a webpage dedicated to the bridge repair.