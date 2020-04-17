PIKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction will launch a second proactive COVID-19 testing initiative at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex on Saturday.
Based on the return of several positive COVID-19 test results, TDOC, in conjunction with the Governor's Unified Command and the Tennessee Department of Health, will test more than 400 inmates at the facility.
TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker called the move a strategic proactive targted plan based on aggressive contact tracing to address the novel coronavirus pandemic. TDOC will post the results of the tests on the department's website - www.tn.gov/correction.
To date 12 inmates at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19 with four other test results pending and one negative result. On April 9, TDOC, the Department of Health and Department of Military launched a proactive testing initiative for all employees at the facility following the positive tests of two state employees and a contract worker.
TDOC has also produced and delivered more than 93,000 masks for staff, inmates, county jails and health care workers. Disinfection and safety measures are ongoing at all facilities. Staff and inmates are being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the CDC and TDH to help prevent spreading COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.