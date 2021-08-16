NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The state will begin using Tennessee National Guard members to supplement hospital staffing beginning Monday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced during a briefing on Monday morning.

Piercey said the help comes as hospitals across the state are strained from the surge of COVID-19 cases in recent days. She said they are taking many of the National Guard that has been giving vaccines and re-deploying them to hospital settings.

“As opposed to the winter, many more hospitals are nearing that point now than they did in December and January," Piercey said. "So, I do think you will see more guardsmen at hospitals than you did back in the winter."

There are 2,200 hospitalized patients, and they are almost all adults. In January, peak hospitalization was 3,300, which is why there are such capacity concerns now. Over the weekend, they had 50 children hospitalized for COVID-related issues statewide. The latest numbers are down to 45.

Several major hospitals in the area have reported they were "full" and no longer able to accept patients because ICU units and regular hospital beds were full, based on hospital staffing.

"When you have an already full hospital with staffing and worsening staffing concerns on top of that, then you put extra COVID patients on top of that, that really tips the scales in a lot of the situations," Piercey said.

One emergency room doctor in Lawrence County attempted to transfer patients to several hospitals on Friday and Saturday nights but was unable to find a hospital that would accept the patients.

Piercey said that week over week vaccine rates in the state has gone up in the last month.

She said Covid-19 vaccine rates have gone from 58,000 to about 100,000 each week. As a result, she said, many Tennesseans are coming out and getting their first dose of the vaccine.