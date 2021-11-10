NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation addressed misinformation being spread online about the search for 5-year-old Summer Wells who disappeared from her Hawkins County home in June.
“We want to be clear that we’re doing everything within our power to find her,” the TBI said in a statement released on Wednesday. “We continue to work daily with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI to determine what happened to Summer.”
We’ve noticed an uptick in misinformation being spread online about the search for 5-year-old Summer Wells, who went missing from her home in Hawkins County in June. We want to be clear that we’re doing everything within our power to find her. #SummerWells 1/6 pic.twitter.com/TjXSpDdVty— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 10, 2021
Summer Wells was last seen on the afternoon of June 15 at their home in the 100 block of Ben Hill Road in Rogersville, TN. She was reported missing to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office around 6:30 p.m.
Last week the TBI reported it had received around 1,500 tips. Most of those have been the result of misinformation being spread online.
“No one is more frustrated than us by the lack of answers at this stage,” the TBI said in a statement. “However, we haven’t given up, and we won’t.”
Law enforcement has searched the home and property around the Wells home, including the basement, crawl space, all vehicles, outbuildings, barrels and other items located on the property more than once. Working alongside the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, numerous subpoenas and search warrants have been obtained, resulting in any available digital evidence being collected, searched and documented. This includes social media accounts.
In addition to exhaustive ground searches, dozens of aerial searches have been conducted. Dive teams were brought in to explore waterways in the area, and K9 teams specializing in a variety of search methods have been utilized.
“The area where Summer went missing is extremely rural, with few businesses,” the TBI said in a statement. “All available surveillance photos and videos have been collected and reviewed. Additionally, neighborhood canvases were conducted in an effort to make sure we didn’t miss any residential cameras.”
The TBI identified a possible vehicle seen in the area by an individual who travels through the area regularly as part of his job. This person recalled possibly seeing a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma, with a full bed ladder rack and white buckets in the truck bed, that might have been parked in the area of Beech Creek Road and Ben Hill Road in the late afternoon to early evening either Monday, June 14 or Tuesday, June 15. The TBI said the vehicle wasn’t captured on surveillance cameras in the area.
“In an effort to cover all bases and identify the driver, the TBI, in agreement with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, released the vehicle description. Our hope was that the individual might have information that could help the investigation,” the TBI said. “The driver has not come forward, nor have the hundreds of vehicles reported to us as matching the description panned out.”
