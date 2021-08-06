CROCKETT COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old boy out of West Tennessee.
The TBI says Talil Williams was last seen Wednesday in Crockett County. Williams reportedly has a medical condition and is without his medication.
🚨 ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: Can you help us locate 15-year-old Talil Williams? He was last seen Wednesday in Crockett Co.Talil has a known medical condition and is without his medication.Seen him? Contact the Crockett Co. Sheriff’s Office at 731-696-2104 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/6ynP7LQuT0— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 6, 2021
Talil is 5'7", 130 pounds and possibly has red and black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, and black Nike shoes.
The TBI says there is no known direction of travel at this time.
If you see Talil the TBI asks you to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Follow News4 for updates.
