CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-week-old baby missing from Chattanooga and believed to be with his non-custodial mother.

Coti Conner, 30, is facing a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of 2-week-old Browen Conner.

Browen Conner weighs six pounds and is 19 inches long with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange onesie.

Amber Alert vehicle Coti and Browen Conner may be in a black Ford Escape with Tennessee license plate 1M1-8H6.

Coti Conner stands 5’5” and weighs around 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She may be driving a 2002 black Ford Escape with Tennessee tag 1M1-8H6.

They were last seen in the 5600 block of Brainard Road in Chattanooga.

If you see either Browen, Coti Conner or the vehicle, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-698-2525.