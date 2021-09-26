CLIFTON, TN (WSMV) - A Clifton man has been arrested in connection after the shooting death of a Hardin County deputy on Saturday night.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Todd Alan Stricklin, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting the deputy just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The deputy’s name has not been released by authorities.
The TBI said deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and Clifton Police Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Stricklin, who was armed with a handgun. Officers ordered Stricklin to drop the weapon, but he refused. As a Hardin County deputy approached the home to assist, the TBI said Stricklin shot him. The deputy was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Stricklin ran from the scene into a wooded area. Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to assist in the search. Stricklin was located a few hours later and taken into custody by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers.
Stricklin was booked into the Hardin County Jail and transferred to the Chester County Jail after his arrest.
