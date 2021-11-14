JACKSON, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances leading to the death of a Brownsville, TN, man outside a Jackson hospital on Saturday evening.
Members of the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital encountered a combative person inside the entrance of the emergency room on Saturday. An officer with the Jackson Police Department, who was in the ER, responded to assist.
According to preliminary information, a physical altercation occurred between the officer and the man, identified as Marcus Mann, 42, of Brownsville, and resulted in the officer firing a shot and striking Mann.
Officers and medical personnel onsite performed life-saving measures on Mann.
