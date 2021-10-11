SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating a homicide after Thouta Peter Souphom was found dead in the yard of a Sims Road home.
Souphom, 52, was found dead in the yard by family members on Sunday evening. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting the TBI in the investigation of the shooting.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the TBI.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.