ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has received 221 leads in the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells from her Hawkins County home as the search enters the second week.

Wells was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday. Hawkins County investigators began searching for the 5-year-old and an Endangered Child Alert was issued. The disappearance was upgraded to an Amber Alert less than 12 hours later on Wednesday morning.

The TBI said on Tuesday that property owners in the Beech Creek area are urged to check barns, crawl spaces and other places a child could hide. The TBI said the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office will send an officer to assist residents who aren't physically able to search those spaces.

#TNAMBERAlert: Property owners in the Beech Creek area are urged to check barns, crawl spaces, and other places a child could hide. The @HawkinsCountySO will send an officer to assist residents who aren't physically able to search those spaces. Call 423-272-7121 for assistance. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 22, 2021

Numerous local, state and federal agencies have searched more than 2,400 acres of land looking for Summer. In addition to air and land searches, ponds and creeks in the area are also being searched.

The TBI asked residents in the area of Ben Hill Road to check any trail cameras or surveillance cameras that may have videos or photos of Summer. The TBI also encouraged residents in that area to check out buildings, sheds or any other possible space where she could have sought shelter.

“While we’ve not ruled out an abduction, we simply do not have any evidence at this point to confirm that’s what occurred,” TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said during a briefing on Monday. “For that reason, the ground search for Summer continues. It is possible that she wandered off, is lost and afraid.”

Agencies from Tennessee and surrounding states, including National Park rangers and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, are now assisting in the search for Summer. Investigators said they have searched about 2,400 acres with the help of 70 agencies from six states, including Ohio, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina.

Summer’s father, Donald Wells, said it isn’t like his daughter to wander off. He said Summer was last seen planting flowers with her mother and grandmother. Her mother saw Summer go into their house, and they haven’t seen her since.

“When her mother comes in, she says, ‘Where’s Summer?’ She went down in the basement. She didn’t answer, so she went down there, and she was gone,” Donald Wells said last week. “She went out the basement door, which was unlocked, and we haven’t seen her since.

“It’s horrible, absolutely horrible. I’m hoping that she comes home. I’m hoping and praying she’s not in pain or misery or being hurt.”

Court documents show that Donald Wells was arrested on Oct. 14, 2020, on a charge of domestic assault, possession of a handgun while under the influence and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The arrest report stated that Wells pushed down his wife, Candus Bly, and caused damage to her left knee. Bly and witnesses there said Wells began punching himself in the face. The assault occurred after Wells arrived home drunk, according to Bly, and he had found a man at the home that he thought he wife was cheating on him. Wells had a gun in the glove box of the truck and told deputies he was a felon from charges in Utah.

Anyone with information about Summer’s whereabouts is being urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.