KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the bullet that struck a Knoxville police officer inside Austin-East High School was not from the student’s gun, according to a news release on Wednesday.

Police said Anthony J. Thompson Jr., 17, died after he was shot after a struggle with an officer.

After receiving a report around 3:15 p.m. Monday of a student possibly armed with a gun, Knoxville Police officers located Thompson inside a restroom at the school. Officers entered the restroom.

During a struggle, the student’s gun was fired. This was followed by officers firing twice.

The preliminary examination indicates the bullet that struck Adam Willson was not fired from Thompson’s handgun. Willson, a 20-year veteran of the police department who serves as the school resource officer, is expected to recover after undergoing surgery.

The TBI said the investigation into the shooting is continuing. Findings will be shared with District Attorney General Charme Allen throughout the investigative process.