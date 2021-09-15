SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has placed the suspect in a Shelbyville teen's murder on the Most Wanted list.

Horatio Lewis Rice is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Israel Diego Pascual outside a North Main Street business on Monday night.

The Shelbyville Police have also identified a second person of interest in Israel Pascual's shooting death.

Tiffany Taylor Tiffany Taylor, aka Tiffany Rice, is a person of interest wanted for questioning by Shelbyville Police in the murder of a 14-year-old Monday night.

Police now want to question Tiffany Taylor, aka Tiffany Rice, who is believed to be traveling with Rice. Rice has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old Israel Diego Pascual and attempted first-degree murder of 22-year-old Adolfo Sebastion-Pascual, Israel’s brother.

#TNMostWanted: We need your help to find Horatio Lewis Rice, wanted by TBI and Shelbyville Police to face a set of charges, including First Degree Murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Up to $2,500 reward!Spot him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or (931) 684-5811! pic.twitter.com/ZuAKIi5d8w — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 15, 2021

The brothers were in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry on North Main Street on Monday night when they were approached around 9 pm.

Police said there is no evidence that the brothers knew Rice and no evidence that anything had occurred between the parties leading up to the shooting.

Rice, because of his prior criminal history, is also wanted on a charge of felon in possession of a weapon. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information about Rice or Taylor’s whereabouts, contact Springfield Police Det. Lt. Charles Merlo at 931-684-5811. Bedford County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Rice.