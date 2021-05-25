NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sky watchers have an excellent chance to see two astronomical events at the same time on Tuesday night.
Middle Tennessee residents will get to see a two-for-one super moon and a lunar eclipse on the same night. There is a bit of a catch, you’ll have to set your alarms for early Wednesday morning.
The super moon is going to rise around 7:16 p.m. Tuesday and the lunar eclipse will begin around 3:47 a.m. and continue as the moon sets around 5:38 a.m. Wednesday.
Middle Tennesseans will not see the full eclipse here, but about 70% of the earth’s shadow being cast on the moon.
Here’s the science behind what a lunar eclipse is.
Remember in 2017 when the solar eclipse was seen across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. This is a little different but equally as cool.
The sun, moon and earth are all lined up with one another. What will be seen overnight is during the moons full phase as it’s going to move around the earth. When it does that, it gets on the backside of the earth and the earth is going to cast a shadow on the moon. That’s when you will see a sort of reddish color of the moon.
It’s going to be cool, especially with the super moon.
In Middle Tennessee, the partial eclipse will begin around 3:47 a.m. Wednesday. We will get to see around 70% of the shadow on the moon around 5:35 a.m. before the moon sets at 5:38 a.m.
Wednesday morning's eclipse is the first of the moon in more than two years.
