NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health is urging everyone that is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to go get it.

Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said Tuesday that 30% to 40% of state residents are currently eligible for the vaccine, well over 1 million Tennesseans.

She said there are hundreds of thousands of appointment slots that haven’t been filled.

Piercey said to be sure to check on the state’s website to see if you are eligible for Phase 1c because you may have a condition that is not as extreme as many think you have to have to be eligible. This includes if you are pregnant, people with asthma or diabetics and people with obesity.

State to move to Phase 1C in COVID vaccination process next week Tennessee will move to Phase 1C in the vaccination process beginning next Monday, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced Tuesday.

“If they have a diagnosis of obesity or diabetes, they are at much higher risk for hospitalization and particularly for diabetes for death from COVID-19 versus other people without those health conditions and everything else being the same,” Piercey said.

Metro Public Health and the Office of Emergency Management announced Tuesday it would be holding a mass vaccination clinic later this month at Nissan Stadium.

Piercey announced last week the state would be scheduling mass vaccination clinics working with Tennessee Board of Regents institutions around the state. The state encouraged other counties that run its own health departments to consider holding one in their areas.