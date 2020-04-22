NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The State of Tennessee is in the process of purchasing 5 million cloth masks for Tennesseans.
Commissioner Stuart McWhorter with the COVID-19 Unified Command, told members of the Tennessessee General Assembly during a conference call that the state is attempted to get cloth masks for everyone in Tennessee.
A spokesman said the state was still trying to acquire the masks and is working on a distribution plan.
