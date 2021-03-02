NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee will move to Phase 1C in the vaccination process beginning next Monday, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced Tuesday.
Piercey estimates that 1.1 million Tennesseans of all ages would be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning Monday.
Phase 1c includes persons with high-risk comorbidities, including pregnancy, and caregivers of children with high-risk comorbidities.
Individuals age 65 and older is also eligible to receive the vaccine.
“We’re going to this phase because of a large surplus of vaccines,” Piercey said during a conference call on Tuesday. “There are a lot of people of all ages that will qualify for the vaccine beginning Monday.”
Piercey said the state would receive 54,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday. With the 192,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the state would have almost 250,000 doses available this week.
The health commissioner said the state would not receive any additional Johnson & Johnson does until the week of March 22.
Piercey also said there could be a lot of backend loading with an increase in vaccine doses at the end of the month.
“There could be as much as 40% increase in Pfizer and Moderna in addition to Johnson & Johnson,” said Piercey. “We could have as many as 300,000 doses available those weeks.”
Piercey said the Johnson & Johnson vaccines would likely go to metro areas and to large-scale vaccination events. She said the health department is working with the Tennessee Board of Regents to utilize those schools for mass vaccination events later this month. Those locations will be announced in the next couple of weeks.
The state-operated health departments in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties have over 200,000 available appointments in the system right now, which goes out through May.
“You may have to drive a little longer that you have to, but there are vaccines available,” said Piercey.
Piercey encouraged Tennesseans to visit vaccinefinder.org to find locations where vaccinations are available.
