NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee State Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that requires mothers to bury or cremate an aborted child.
The bill passed the Senate 27-6 after passing in the state House on Monday. The bill will now be sent to the governor’s office for his consideration.
If the bill is signed into law, mothers must pay for a burial or cremation of their child at their own expense.
Currently 10 other states have similar laws in place.
Supporters of the bill said the legislation does not limit or restrict an abortion; it only guarantees an acceptable level of respect for an aborted child.
“This legislation does not limit or restrict an abortion, or access to an abortion. It only expects to guarantee an acceptable level of respect for an aborted child,” Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, the senate sponsor of the bill, said earlier this week.
Francie Hunt, executive director of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood, issued a statement on the bill's passage:
"Make no mistake, this legislation is a direct attack on Planned Parenthood, a trusted health care provider across our state. The so-called dignity that this bill would provide only extends to fetal remains from clinics, but not from hospitals and not from medication abortions or miscarriages at home. This lays bare that this is a targeted regulation of abortion providers and intended to shame patients. We have real health issues in Tennessee, and if politicians don’t want to be part of the solution, they should get out of our way.”
