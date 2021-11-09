NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Treasury is asking for help in locating the owners of military medals held for safekeeping by the Division of Unclaimed Property.
In Tennessee, unclaimed property is usually money. However, if a military medal is found in an abandoned safe deposit box, the medal is turned over to the State Treasurer for safekeeping until it can be returned to the rightful owner.
Some examples of military medals currently held in Unclaimed Property for Tennesseans include:
- Purple Heart: A Purple Heart was found in a safe deposit box held by Victor Presnell of Cane Ridge, including a letter indicated the medal was awarded to Pvt. Lawrence Presnell on April 23, 1945. This medal, when awarded in 1945, was for wounds received in action against the enemy in World War II.
- Armed Forces Expeditionary Service: This medal, in holding for Arthur S. Fair or Gloria Ownes, of Milligan College, was awarded to military members who, after July 1, 1958, participated in a U.S. military operation and encountered foreign armed opposition. It can also be awarded to those who were in significant danger of hostile action by foreign forces.
- European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign: This medal was awarded for qualifying U.S. military service within the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater of Operations between Dec. 7, 1941, and March 2, 1946. These medals are in holding for three Tennesseans – Charles Brown of Knoxville, James C. Sanders of Nashville and Joseph R. Foster of Nashville.
- WWII Victory Medal: The World War II Victory Medal was first issued as a service ribbon, and later established as a medal in 1946. It was awarded to any member of the U.S. armed services who served on active duty, or as a reservist, between Dec. 7, 1941, and Dec. 31, 1946. These medals are in holding for James C. Sanders, of Nashville, and Joseph R. Foster, of Nashville.
The Treasury is asking for the public’s help in reuniting the owners with their medals. If you know any of these individuals or their families, help the Department of Treasury get the medals back to those who earned them. All unclaimed property, including medals in safekeeping, is listed at ClaimItTN.gov. Medals in holding are listed as “Tangible Property.”
“You cannot put a value on these priceless badges of sacrifices made by our military,” Treasurer David H. Lillard Jr. said in a news release. “These medals belong in the hands of the families of these heroes.”
The Tennessee General Assembly established a law to protect military medals for veterans in May 2011. Identifying military medals as “any decoration or award that may be presented or awarded to a member of a unit of the Armed Forces of National Guard,” the law established a clear policy to turn over these medals to the Treasurer for safekeeping until they are claimed by the rightful owners or their heirs.
Medals currently in keeping include various World War II medals, dog tags, military pins and other insignia.
“The sacrifice of our service men and women is worthy of our highest honor,” Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Tommy Baker in a news release. “This program to reunite lost medals with the families of the service members who earned them is commendable and courageous just as those service members were when they put on the uniform. I am proud that our state has a process to reunite these medals with their rightful owners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.