State rep files bill that would relocate undocumented workers to President Biden, VP Harris’ home states

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee state representative has filed a bill that would relocate undocumented workers to the home state of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Rep. Bruce Griffey, R-Paris, filed the bill that would relocate the illegals to the home state of individuals responsible for the border crisis.
“The Biden Administration is quietly moving thousands of illegals to various states, including Tennessee, by putting them on planes and buses and transporting them in the middle of the night, and we should return them to their sender,” Griffey said in a news release. “I imagine that if we relocated them to the backyards of those responsible for allowing the flood of illegal immigration across our border, then those with federal power might be more apt to secure the border and security it quickly.”
According to Griffey’s news release, illegal immigration has been one of the main issues driving voters in recent elections. Griffey said it was a key component in his 2018 campaign platform and has consistently been the focus of a number of bills that he has filed over his four years in the Tennessee House.
Griffey’s latest bill filed is a tactic initiated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, relocating illegals to the home state of individuals responsible for the border crisis.
Griffey’s legislation calls on the Tennessee Department of Safety commissioner and the Tennessee Department of Human Services commissioner to develop and implement a system to identify illegals in Tennessee and relocate them to Delaware, President Biden’s home state, or California, the home state of Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The bill also calls for illegals to be sent to Greenwich, CT, the home of Jennifer Psaki, White House Communications Director, Martha’s Vineyard, MA, home of former President Obama, or North Hero, VT, location of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ vacation home.
“It is incumbent upon Tennessee legislators to protect Tennesseans from the harms of illegal immigration and bad federal policies,” Griffey said in a news release. “We must fight back and that’s what I’m trying to do. Tennessee should not be a repository for people coming from all over the world illegally through the southern border and landing in our state. We must focus on Tennessee citizens first, what’s best for them, instead of facilitate Biden’s reckless policies.
“If Tennessee bands together with Gov. DeSantis and Florida and other states follow suit, we might actually be able to effect change.”
