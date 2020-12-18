NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health will provide data on COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state via a new online dashboard beginning Friday.
The dashboard will be updated each Tuesday and Friday.
The COVID-19 Vaccination Reporting dashboard will include data on total vaccination reported, vaccinations reported in the last day and within the last week. The dashboard will also display the percentage of each county’s population that has been vaccinated. The first reports shared via this dashboard will reflect Tennesseans who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Future versions will also provide data on Tennesseans who have been fully vaccinated with both their first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are eager to offer this tool to track our progress in implementing Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and making this important preventive measures available to Tennesseans in every county of our state,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.
The Department of Health continues to provide daily COVID-19 data reports and will publish these reports by 5 p.m. Central daily beginning Friday.
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan was last updated Dec. 2 and will be modified as more is learned about the vaccines Tennessee will receive. The plan is available online.
Tennessee’s local health departments continue to offer COVID-19 testing five days a week at no charge to those wishing to be tested. TDH testing sites across the state will employ self-testing kits for adults three days a week beginning Dec. 21 to allow staff members to transition to vaccination of front line health care providers and first responders.
Find testing hours and contact information for TDH health department testing sites online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.