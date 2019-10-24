NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed a second person has died in Tennessee related to vaping.

The victim was from West Tennessee, according to the Department of Health.

MPHD: First Nashville vaping death was 26-year-old male Metro Public Health confirms an adult male is Nashville's first death of severe pulmonary illness associated with the use of electronic cigarettes.

Last week the first death was reported in Davidson County.

According to the state’s website, there have been 57 lung injury cases associated with e-cigarette use or vaping reported to the Department of Health.

The state says 68 percent of the patients are mail, the median age of the patients is 24 with the ages ranging from 16 to 56, and 79% of patients are under 35.