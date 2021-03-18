NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Senate passed legislation on Thursday that will no longer require concealed carry gun owners to get a permit.

The Senate passed the bill 23-9 during session on Thursday morning. The bill also increases the punishments for stealing guns.

The bill will now be considered by the state House. It will be heard by the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday.

Gun advocates pushed for the bill to pass.

“It can be quite expensive for an individual, particularly in a time like this, when so many have reduced hours or were even laid off, to get the permit,” Tennessee Firearms Association President John Harris told News4 in January.

Harris also told News4 he didn’t believe a permit was necessary.

“You learn real quick that the permit doesn’t make us any safer as a state. It doesn’t reduce crime. It doesn’t make those who decide to carry any more competent or careful when they do carry,” Harris said in January.

Currently Tennessee law requires you to get a permit, which includes training, background checks and fingerprinting.

The Tennessee chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, both part of Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots networks, released statements after the passage of the bill.

“Law enforcement officials, business and faith leaders, gun safety instructors and gun owners all agree – permitless carry is wrong for Tennessee,” Leeann Hewlett, a volunteer with the Tennessee chapter of Moms Demand Action, said in a news release. “Today’s vote made clear that some of our lawmakers’ promises to support law enforcement were just empty words. Shame on them.”

“There’s never a good time to weaken our gun safety laws, but doing so mere days after the devastating mass shooting in Atlanta which killed eight people, including six Asian women, is just plain wrong,” Yoonie Yang, a volunteer with Chattanooga Students Demand Action and a member of the Students Demand Action National Advisory Board, said in a news release. “Now more than ever, our lawmakers should be fighting to end gun violence, not passing policies that will make it worse.”

The Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police submitted letters in opposition to permitless carry legislation.