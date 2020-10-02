NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Friday she had tested negative for COVID-19 after being tested this morning.

Blackburn made the statement at a campaign event with Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-GA, in Cumming, GA.

Blackburn and Loeffler told those at the event they both tested negative. Blackburn said they were late to the event while waiting for test results.

The Tennessee senator said she prays for a speedy recovery for the president.

Blackburn said earlier Friday morning she had to get tested because she flew to the debate in Ohio with President Trump.

“I was leaving a coffee this morning and found out that I needed to go get a COVID test because I did fly with the president out to the debate and was there at the debate,” she said. “I was socially distanced, wearing a mask, not in close proximity, so we think we’re fine, but out of abundance of caution and respect for each of you, what we’re going to do is keep our social distance.”

Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19 days after meeting in person with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday.

Blackburn is also a member of the Judiciary Committee and met in person with Barrett on Thursday.

Barrett, who was with the president on Saturday and has met with other lawmakers on the committee this week, has tested negative.