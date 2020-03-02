SAVANNAH, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, TEMA and Hardin County Fire Department will be reducing the workforce in search and recovery operations for three missing boaters near Pickwick Dam.
The reduction will begin Monday morning with the anticipation of heavy rain and rising waters. Local resources will continue searching and volunteers may assist but will not be required to check-in.
Over the last seven days, search crews have conducted surface and sonar scans in attempts to locate the missing boaters on the Tennessee River.
The three missing boaters, 43-year-old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys, were members of the Obion County Central High School fishing team. They were last seen in the 20-foot Stratos bass boat as it went through the floodgates at Pickwick Dam on Saturday, Feb. 22 between 8 and 8:30 a.m. The three people were reported missing on Sunday, Feb. 23, after they failed to return from an Obion County club bass tournament.
The search efforts have concentrated on a 14-mile stretch of the Tennessee River from Pickwick Dam to the bridge in Savannah.
Multiple agencies have participated in the search for the boaters including Sumner County EMA, Decatur County Rescue, Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Rescue, Henderson County Rescue and EMA, Lake County Sheriff, Humphreys County Sheriff, Carroll County Rescue, Chester County Rescue, Samburg Fire Department, Finger Fire Department, Obion County Recuse, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, TBA Police and Pickwick Landing State Park staff, Jackson Police Department Aviation Unit and the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.
