MUG - Gayla Grise - 5/13/21

Gayla Grise was charged with two counts of falsifying of educational and academic records by TBI agents.

 TBI/Stewart County Sheriff's Office

DOVER, TN (WSMV) - A school counselor at Stewart County High School has been indicted on charges of improperly changing academic records, the TBI announced on Friday.

Gayla Grise, 51, was indicted on Monday by the Stewart County Grand Jury on two counts of falsifying of educational and academic records. She was booked on Wednesday at the Stewart County Jail and released on a $500 bond.

The TBI began an investigation in September 2020 that a guidance counselor at Stewart County High School was altering student transcripts. Agents discovered that Grise was responsible for making multiple changes within the school’s internal academic records database. The investigation showed that Grise did not have the authority to make those changes in the manner she did.

Gaise is no longer employed by the Stewart County Schools system.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.