PLEASANT HILL, TN (WSMV) - A possible tornado caused damage in the area around Pleasant Hill Elementary School on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the area around 3:15 p.m. after the storm was spotted in the area. The storm later prompted a tornado warning to be issued for Cumberland and Fentress counties.
Officials said there were only minor injuries from the storm and no one was taken to hospitals for treatment.
Pleasant Hill Elementary, Fletcher House and the Community House did sustain damage in the storm.
Cumberland County Schools said all students and faculty members at the building are accounted for.
As a result of the severe weather and the continuing assessment of damages, Cumberland County Schools will be closed on Friday.
A possible funnel cloud was spotted near Crossville on Thursday afternoon.
A possible tornado was spotted near Woodmere Mall in Crossville.
A roof was blown off at Pleasant Hill Elementary School by a possible tornado.
The Pleasant Hill Community Center sustained damage by a possible tornado on Thursday afternoon.
Damage to the Pleasant Hill Community Center after a possible tornado on Thursday afternoon.
Damage at Pleasant Hill Elementary School in Cumberland County after a possible tornado Thursday afternoon.
Damage from inside a classroom at Pleasant Hill Elementary from a possible tornado on Thursday afternoon.
