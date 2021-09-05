Chestnut Grove Church of Christ
Perry County Sheriff's Office

LINDEN, TN (WSMV) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who has stolen HVAC units from two Perry County churches.

The HVAC units were taken from Mount Auburn United Methodist Church on Culps Bend Road and Chestnut Grove Church of Christ recently.

“I asked that all pastors to be proactive and try to obtain and use trail cameras around your premises,” Sheriff Nick Weems said in a Facebook post. “I also ask that residents and business owners do the same. They may start targeting other places next while your away.”

Weems is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.