LINDEN, TN (WSMV) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who has stolen HVAC units from two Perry County churches.
The HVAC units were taken from Mount Auburn United Methodist Church on Culps Bend Road and Chestnut Grove Church of Christ recently.
“I asked that all pastors to be proactive and try to obtain and use trail cameras around your premises,” Sheriff Nick Weems said in a Facebook post. “I also ask that residents and business owners do the same. They may start targeting other places next while your away.”
Weems is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible.
