NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Lawmakers spent much of Thursday focusing on a bill proposing to hold back third graders who are struggling with reading.
The bill is called the third-grade reading gate.
In that bill, it also talks about after-school learning mini-camps, bridge camps and summer school to get kids caught up.
An amendment proposed on Thursday would create an appeal process for parents if their kids have to go to summer school.
Another issue on the table has been transportation, getting kids to these programs. State leaders said it would be provided.
Lawmakers clashed on the point of holding third graders back.
“There really should be no legislation that determines retention or even talks about retention because retention is such a critical point for a child,” said Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville.
“There’s no mandate in this bill that a child be retained in third grade,” said Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis. “No mandate because we are giving the parent and the child every opportunity that is failing to catch up.”
The House floor session could stretch for hours depending on if lawmakers want to wrap it up now or they would come back Friday morning.
