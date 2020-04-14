NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee ranks in the middle of the pack in a report on the states hit hardest by COVID-19's impact on tourism, according to WalletHub.
Tennessee ranked No. 22 in the list of states and the District of Columbia.
The states with the most impacted tourism industry include Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, Vermont, Massachusetts, Florida, New Hampshire, District of Columbia, New York and California.
Declining travel is threatening to wipe out 5.9 million jobs by the end of April and the tourism industry has been greatly impacted by social distancing.
WalletHub released its report on the States Hit Hardest by COVID-19's Impact on Tourism on Tuesday. To identify the states where tourism is most affected by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 10 key metrics. Our data set ranges from share of businesses in travel and tourism-related industries to travel spending per travel employee and presence of stay-at-home orders. Below, you can see highlights from WalletHub’s report and a Q&A with WalletHub analysts.
The states lease impacted tourism industry includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Mississippi, Indiana, Wisconsin, Alabama, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa and Arkansas.
Key stats from the report include:
New York has the highest share of businesses in travel and tourism-related food industries, 12.19 percent, which is 1.8 times higher than in Utah, the lowest at 6.89 percent.
Nevada has the highest share of employment in travel and tourism-related accommodations industries, 16.09 percent, which is 23 times higher than in Ohio, the lowest at 0.70 percent.
The District of Columbia has the highest share of travel and tourism consumer spending, $19,869, which is 10.8 times higher than in Ohio, the state with the lowest at $1,847.
Connecticut has the highest travel spending per travel employee, $168,811, which is 2.2 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at $76,458.
The District of Columbia has the highest default probability on loans of businesses in the travel and tourism-related accommodations industry, 3.85 percent, which is 1.8 times higher than in Alaska, the state with the lowest at 2.17 percent.
Click to view the full report.
