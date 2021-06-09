CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - Joan Carter, the widow of Rep. Mike Carter who died last month, was sworn in on Wednesday to replace her husband in the state legislature.

Carter was selected in a vote of the Hamilton County Commission and will serve the remainder of the term.

Mike Carter died on May 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Joan Carter is a leader in the Hamilton County community, and I know she will work hard to help the people of House District 29 every day,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, said in a social media post. “We continue to stand with you and your family during this difficult time.”

“The Carter family is synonymous with public service, and we are grateful that Joan has answered the call of public service,” Sen. Bill Hagerty said in a social media post. “We’re continuing to pray for you and your family.”

“Joan is a great friend and is a tremendous Hamilton County leader in her own right,” Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-TN, who represents the Chattanooga area, said in a social media post. “There is no one better to carry on Mike’s legacy.”