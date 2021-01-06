NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Congressman Jim Cooper said he supports impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Cooper’s tweeted his thoughts Wednesday evening after a day of protests halted the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College results.
“I supported impeachment before and agree we need it more than ever,” Cooper said in a tweet on Wednesday evening.
Cooper and the rest of the state’s delegation said they were safe after protesters entered the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.
The delegation as a whole condemned the violence at the Capitol by apparent supporters of President Donald Trump. The protesters marched from a rally where President Trump addressed the crowd to the Capitol shortly after the joint session began.
“Those actions at the U.S. Capitol by protesters are truly despicable and unacceptable,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn wrote on social media. “While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty.”
Blackburn and Sen. Bill Hagerty announced this weekend they were two of the 12 senators who would not vote to certify the results that would give President-elect Joe Biden the presidency.
Rep. Jim Cooper spoke with News4 about the protest.
“Right now, I’m barricaded in one of the house office buildings. We were right in the middle of a constitutional session to count the votes in the Electoral College when the Capitol was stormed, as were some of the office buildings,” Cooper said.
“The police were heavily outnumbered, and the protesters not only broke through, but it became violent. This has not happened in my lifetime. It may not have happened since the British burned the Capitol in the War of 1812.”
Hagerty, who was sworn in on Sunday for his first term, said he believed in peaceful protest.
“What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful. This is violence. I condemn it in the strongest terms. We are a nation of laws and this must stop,” Hagerty wrote on social media.
The Capitol Police said one person was shot and later died in the violence at the Capitol.
Cooper blamed the violence that happened on President Trump, who called on supporters at a rally to march on the Capitol complex.
“I’m so sorry that so many people were fed lies by the current administration and they were acting on those lies,” Cooper said. “We need law and order in this country, and today we did not see it in the U.S. Capitol.”
Trump posted a video on social media about two hours after the protest began claiming again the election was “stolen” and telling the protesters, “It’s time to go home.”
“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”
Rep. John Rose, who represents Congressional District 6, said it was “an unlawful breach of the U.S. Capitol.”
“This protest and any protest cannot be allowed to dissolve to violence that puts American lives in danger,” Rose wrote on social media. “All sides deserve to be heard peacefully without law enforcement and others being put at risk.”
Cooper described what happened after members of Congress evacuated the Capitol for their office buildings.
“We were warned in advance to shelter in place, and there have been heavy footsteps in the hallway, but we have been warned to stay quiet and to turn off all the lights and to lay low. I was fortunately not on the floor when this storming took place, but those members had to be evacuated wearing gas masks.”
Cooper said around 22,000 people work at the Capitol on a normal pre-COVID day, but fewer people are there now.
“I’ve never felt unsafe in the Capitol before, and I walked through countless protests, and protests here are almost a daily occurrence, but this is unlike any other,” said Cooper. “This is probably the worst attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812.
“The Capitol should be a safe place for debate and protest. There is no excuse for violence, and today, windows were broken, doors were smashed. Protesters completely stopped the proceedings of the House and Senate, and it’s required by law, in fact by the constitution, that we count the votes today and that is unable to be occurring.”
State lawmakers also condemned the violence in Washington.
“The violence happening in our nation’s capital is inexcusable and an affront to our founding principles and freedoms,” Gov. Bill Lee wrote on social media. “I stand with our Tennessee delegation that order must be restored immediately and thank law enforcement for their professionalism.”
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the joint session to certify the results would resume Wednesday evening.
