NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The American Red Cross has opened a third shelter in Humphreys County to help those affected by last week’s flood.
The shelter has opened at the First United Methodist Church, 724 Woodland Dr., for anyone affected by the flooding that needs a safe place to stay, warm meals or a shower.
Shelters continue to be available in Waverly at the Waverly Church of Christ, 438 W. Main St., and First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St.
If you were affected by the flooding Aug. 21 and need a safe place to stay, warm meals and/or a shower, Red Cross has opened a shelter at First United Methodist Church located at 724 Woodland Drive, New Johnsonville, TN. Full shelter list: https://t.co/2CLiiPJDXN pic.twitter.com/DmL9xwlHXk— American Red Cross of Tennessee (@RedCrossTN) August 29, 2021
