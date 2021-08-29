Tennessee Flooding

Flood damage is photographed from a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flying Gov. Bill Lee to Waverly, Tenn., on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

 Alan Poizner

NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The American Red Cross has opened a third shelter in Humphreys County to help those affected by last week’s flood.

The shelter has opened at the First United Methodist Church, 724 Woodland Dr., for anyone affected by the flooding that needs a safe place to stay, warm meals or a shower.

Shelters continue to be available in Waverly at the Waverly Church of Christ, 438 W. Main St., and First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St.

 

