KINGSPORT, TN (WSMV) - A prayer circle is being held Tuesday evening at a Kingsport park for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells.
The prayer circle is set to begin at 5 p.m. Central at Borden Park.
Summer’s mom, Candus Bly, is expected to attend the event.
The total reward fund for information to the location or recovery of Wells has reached $37,970.
The Church Hill Rescue Squad said Tuesday it would no longer be the lead agency in orchestrating future searches for Summer unless requested by local, state or federal agencies involved in the case, Capt. Timothy Coup told WCYB-TV. Coup said the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department will be the lead agency.
Summer Wells was reported missing from her Beech Creek community home on June 15. An Amber Alert – which is still in effect – was issued the following day.
Anyone with information about Summer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.