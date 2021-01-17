NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There was no big winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, but five Tennessee residents won more than $50,000.

Tennessee Lottery officials said five players matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing. Three of the players chose the Power Play feature which multiplied their winnings by 3.

Winning tickets were sold at the following retailers:

$150,000 winner, Express Mart, 320 Madison St., Shelbyville;

$50,000 winner, Ebenezer Market, 600 Ebenezer Rd., Knoxville;

$50,000 winner, Weigel’s, 8410 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville;

$150,000 winner, Friendly Market, 4720 Fort Henry Dr., Kingsport;

$150,000 winner, Vonore Mobile, 1015 Highway 411, Vonore.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed. Visit the Tennessee Lottery website for information on how to claim prizes.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is now estimated at $730 million, the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history. It’s also the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.

The current estimated jackpot for Mega Millions, which has its next drawing on Tuesday, is $850 million, the second largest in game history and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

The estimated $730 million Powerball jackpot is the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history, the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history. The current estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $850 million, the second largest in game history, and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.