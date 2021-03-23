NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group is speaking out about Governor Bill Lee’s permitless gun carry bill just a day after the latest deadly mass shooting.

“The last thing we need is a governor who chooses to be deaf to the cries of the people,” Eugene Se’Bree, Associate Pastor at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, said.

The Southern Christian Coalition held a press conference on Tuesday outside the Tennessee State Capitol calling for the bill not to be passed.

The group is sending a letter to Lee and The Tennessee General Assembly asking them to drop the bill.

Among those speaking was Shaundelle Brooks, the mother of Akila DaSilva, who was shot and killed in the deadly Waffle House shooting almost three years ago.

“I have speaking in public,” Brooks said.

She feels like she has no choice. DaSilva was shot and killed at the Waffle House in April 2018.

Lee is now backing a bill that would allow gun owners to carry and conceal without a permit.

“It is a slap in the face because I feel since my some was murdered, I don’t think they’ve done anything, and I think this is the worst that they’ve done so far,” Brooks said.

Lee attended a meeting of the National Rifle Association on Monday promoting the bill.

“The bill is focused on the protection and the expansion of Second Amendment rights and liberties, but it’s also really a part of what is, for me, a public safety agenda,” Lee said Monday.

More than 500 religious leaders from across the state are calling the bill a public safety threat.

“Governor Lee continuously touts his commitment to faith and his religious community and the values and morals that he says underpins his everyday actions. Where are your values and morals now?” Se’Bree said.

They’re calling on Lee to change course. They’re hoping the letter and Brooks’ plea will make a difference.

“Please, please listen to law enforcement and public safety experts, families that are personally affected by such horrific and traumatic acts of violence and vote against this law,” Se’Bree said.

The permitless carry bill has already passed in the state Senate. The House Finance, Ways and Means Committee was taking up the bill on Tuesday.