ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - According to NBC affiliate station KOB in Albuquerque, NM, a passenger on a Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Nashville reportedly tried to breach the cockpit of the plane while in flight.
The incident forced the plane to divert midflight to Albuquerque where Sunport spokeswoman Stephanie Kitts said the flight landed shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday.
Kitts said the suspect who supposedly tried to breach the cockpit was taken into police custody after landing.
The passenger arrested has not been identified according to Kitt. She added that the cockpit was not breached and no one was injured during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.