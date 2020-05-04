NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 23,000 Tennesseans were tested for COVID-19 at 67 drive-through sites the past three weekends as part of Unified-Command Group's efforts to reduce barriers and widen access to testing for all Tennesseans regardless of symptoms, Governor Bill Lee said in a press release on Monday.
"Testing remains one of the most important tools for gaining more information in our fight against COVID-19, and the 23,000 tests we've completed over the last three weekends have provided incredibly valuable data," said Lee in a news release. "We're grateful to the thousands who came out to receive a test this weekend and we continue to remind Tennesseans: when in doubt, get a test."
Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard supported Tennessee Department of Health personnel at 16 sites across the state on Saturday and Sunday where 5,153 Tennesseans received a free COVID-19 test. Eight sites were operated on Saturday with 2,733 individuals tested and another eight sites on Sunday with 2,420 individuals test. Hamilton County operated its site both days and tested 1,168 individuals for COVID-19, representing nearly a third of the weekend total.
"Our weekend sites have been equipped to meet the demand for free testing across the state," said Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, in a news release. "With ample capacity at oru county health departments during the week, we continue to encourage Tennesseans to take advantage of free testing at these locations."
Unified-Command Group, led by Director Stuart McWhorter, is a partnership between Piercey, Tennessee's Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan.
|Saturday Testing Centers
|Tests
|Sunday Testing Centers
|Tests
|Carter County
|295
|Unicoi County
|188
|Blount County
|465
|Campbell County
|397
|Bradley County
|292
|Sequatchie County
|188
|Hamilton County
|712
|Hamilton County
|456
|Fentress County
|206
|Warren County
|221
|Lincoln County
|50
|Giles County
|136
|Rutherford County
|635
|Sumner County
|591
|Carroll County
|78
|Lauderdale County
|243
|Saturday total
|2,733
|Sunday total
|2,420
