NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Monday is the deadline for filing your 2020 income tax returns.

The IRS pushed back its normal filing deadline from April 15 to May 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you still need more time to file, you can file for a five-month extension, but your request must be filed on Monday.

+2 IRS plans to delay this year's tax filing deadline to mid-May The Internal Revenue Service plans to delay this year's tax filing deadline by roughly a month, to mid-May.

Experts said timing is key, especially for those of you still waiting for a stimulus check.

“Some people might be expected a third stimulus package however the IRS won’t send that payment as part of your 2020 refund until they’ve processed your 2020 return,” said Michael Purifoy with Southwestern Investment Group.

LAST CALL: Tax Day is Monday. Here's everything you need to know about filing your 2020 taxes Next Monday, May 17, is the official deadline for individuals to file their 2020 federal tax return, and in most instances their state tax return, too.

There is one exception. If you were impacted by the weather in late March and early April, you now have until Aug. 2 to file your taxes. For everyone else, Monday is the last day to file.