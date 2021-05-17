NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Monday is the deadline for filing your 2020 income tax returns.
The IRS pushed back its normal filing deadline from April 15 to May 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you still need more time to file, you can file for a five-month extension, but your request must be filed on Monday.
Experts said timing is key, especially for those of you still waiting for a stimulus check.
“Some people might be expected a third stimulus package however the IRS won’t send that payment as part of your 2020 refund until they’ve processed your 2020 return,” said Michael Purifoy with Southwestern Investment Group.
There is one exception. If you were impacted by the weather in late March and early April, you now have until Aug. 2 to file your taxes. For everyone else, Monday is the last day to file.
