JASPER, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday a teen reported missing last week from Marion County has been found safe.
The TBI issued an endangered child alert on May 13 for Jaylei Shyenne Smith, a 13-year-old who had been reported missing.
The TBI said Thursday she had been found safe in Austin, TX. The agency did not release any other information on the case.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Jaylei Shyenne Smith, the subject of an TBI Endangered Child Alert out of Marion County, has been found safe in Austin, Texas.Thank you for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/ZQ3lpMShr8— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 20, 2021
