NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee state Rep. Mike Carter died Saturday night after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67.

Carter, R-Ooltewah, had served nine years in the state legislator. He was previously a general sessions judge in Hamilton County before his election to the legislature in 2005.

Carter’s family announced his death in a post on social media.

“Mike lost his battle with Pancreatic Cancer late last night, surrounded by his family. We’ll miss him very much. We appreciate your prayers during this difficult time,” the family said.

Carter spent time in the hospital in August after testing positive for COVID-19.

In November, he said he had been dealing with lingering symptoms to COVID-19 and the doctors believed those symptoms were a result of the cancer.

“Because I was in good health prior to contracting COVID-19, my doctors tell me they likely wouldn’t have found the cancer otherwise, so even that was a blessing in some ways,” Carter said in a statement posted Nov. 19, 2020.

Carter served as the chairman of the House Civil Justice Committee and served on the Calendar and Rules Committee, Children and Family Affairs Subcommittee, Civil Justice Subcommittee, Local Government Committee and Property and Planning Subcommittee.

Tennessee’s political leaders issued statements about Carter.

“I will miss Mike Carter who was a leader, friend and brother in Christ,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a social media post. “Maria and I pray for the Carter family and we give thanks for his life.”

"It is with great sadness that our friend and colleague Chairman Mike Carter has left this life, but it is with great comfort that he was a man of faith and now has God's greatest gift - eternal life," House Speaker Cameron Sexton said in a social media post. "Chairman Carter was an effective and dedicated public servant. His love of service to his community and to Tennessee was surpassed only by his love for God."

"Judge Carter was an excellent public and a great man," Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said in a social media post. "He provided wise counsel to his colleagues and displayed fierce loyalty to his friends. My deep condolences to his family on this tremendous loss.

“A true public servant, both as a judge and a legislator,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a social media post. “He earned tremendous respect and when he talked people listened. Please pray for his wife, Joan, and their family.”

"Brenda and I would like to offer our heartfelt condolences at the passing of Rep. Mike Carter. Mike was an outstanding judge, great state representative, and a tremendous leader in the community," U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleishchmann, R-TN, who represents the Chattanooga area, said in a social media post. "I enjoyed working with him over the years and I will greatly miss his friendship. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike's family during this difficult time."