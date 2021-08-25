WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - As many people in Humphreys County continue to deal with the aftermath of the flood, many have come from far and near to help in any way they can.
People are rallying around those impacted by the flood, and one organization is bringing that help in the form of packed, high-quality meals.
Mercy Chefs, a faith-based nonprofit disaster relief organization, set up shop in Waverly, providing high-quality cooked meals to anyone who wanted it.
The organization said its goal was to serve 3,000 meals on Wednesday for lunch and dinner, and for the nonprofit organization, it’s all about bringing hope in a box in the middle of a disaster.
“We always over prepare because you never know,” said Patty Moore, a Mercy Chefs volunteer.
Volunteers were hard at work dishing, packing and handing out meal packs to people who walked over to the tent or drove by the tent.
“We saw the pictures on TV, and we got early reports out of town and we just knew that this was a catastrophic loss for the town of Waverly and we just knew we had to be here,” said Mercy Chefs founder Gary LeBlanc.
On Wednesday volunteers and staff with Mercy Chefs packed meals that included handmade macaroni and cheese, pork and beans and barbecue made in the organization’s smoker overnight.
Mercy Chefs is no stranger to bringing relief in the form of meals. This is the 139th disaster they have helped prepare meals. The organization arrived in Waverly on Monday night and prepared 1,200 meals that night.
“We don’t want anybody to go hungry in a disaster. We don’t want any first responder to go hungry,” said Moore as she helped place food into meal packs.
“We always say something amazing happens over a shared meal and we believe by coming here and doing that with the folks in town we can create a moment of normalcy. We can help bring hope back to the town more quickly,” said LeBlanc.
Helping to bring hope is what Moore drove up from Birmingham, AL, to do.
“I want to be a part of something bigger than myself, and I know Mercy Chefs is a great person to partner with,” said Moore. “In our retirement years, what better way to do than to help our fellow man. I hope that I brought hope to somebody today. I hope somebody got a little hope in this box right here, that somebody opened this box and felt loved.”
Moore is one of about 50 volunteers helping Mercy Chefs along with the staff in Waverly.
People can volunteer or donate to help Mercy Chefs by clicking here.
The founder of the organization said they will be here helping as long as the need is here.
