MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - A Memphis police officer died after being involved in a crash while doing a department-approved escort on Saturday.
Memphis Police said Scotty Triplett, 47, was participating in the approved escort with other Motors (motorcycle) Officers at the time of the crash.
“Tonight, our community lost a dedicated servant and a good man,” Memphis Police Director James Ryall said in a statement. “My prayers are with his family and the men and women of the Memphis Police Department.”
Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Swaying Pine Lane. A woman driving a car made a left turn onto Swaying Pine Lane and pulled into the path of Triplett, who was traveling northbound on Hickory Hill Road. Triplett struck the right front side of the vehicle.
Triplett has been with the Memphis Police Department since August 1993.
“I was saddened to hear overnight about the loss of Officer Scotty Triplett,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement. “My sincere condolences to his wife Fran and their children. And to all the men and women of the Memphis Police Department who feel this loss as well.”
“We thank him for his 27 years of service and dedication to our community,” the police department said in a statement.
The female driver of the car that struck Triplett was detained. No charges had been filed as of early Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing.
