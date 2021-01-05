NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the third time in history, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are more than $400 million at the same time, the Tennessee Lottery reported on Tuesday.
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $432 million and the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $410 million.
This is also the highest the combined jackpots have been since October 2018 when the Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.527 billion and the Powerball jackpot was $687.8 million.
“This is an exciting way to welcome in the new year,” Tennessee Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said in a news release. “Both games have been on a roll since September, and ticket sales for both are growing, which is good news for the education programs we fund. As always, we remind players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”
Both games’ jackpots were last hit in September 2020. The highest Mega Millions jackpot hit in 2020 was $414 million in June. The highest Powerball jackpot won in 2020 was $396.9 million in January.
The two other occasions both jackpots were more than $400 million came in January and October of 2018.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday and the next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.