SELMER, TN (WSMV) - A West Tennessee man has been charged with intentionally killing a police K9 in rural McNairy County on Monday night.
The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office arrested Travis Sibley, 48, of Finger, TN, with intentional killing of an animal after it was determined he killed a Selmer K9 officer.
According to the arrest affidavit, Sibley was arrested because he was sitting at the end of his driveway waiting for several minutes for the dogs to come back and shooting at them in the middle of the road and then again when the K9 Bishop was on the opposite side of the road.
Sibley had initially called the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office around 6 p.m. He told dispatchers that two large and aggressive dogs came out of the woods by his house, charging at him and his son. He said he ran them off into the woods and was able to get his young son into the house. Sibley told dispatchers he went inside his house and grabbed his shotgun in case they came back. When the dogs returned, he shot at them.
Around 7:20 p.m., off-duty Selmer Officer Robert Heathcock IV, the K9 handler, said he found Bishop dead in a ditch in front of Sibley’s home.
Sibley told deputies that when he came back out of the house with his shotgun, he heard a neighbor up the road screaming at the two dogs. He went to the end of his driveway and saw her swatting at the dogs to get them away from her. He said she ran them off and they went into the woods across from his house.
Sibley said he waited at the end of his driveway for several minutes to see if the dogs would back to his property. He said out of nowhere the two dogs ran up the ditch embankment across from his driveway in his direction. He shot at the two dogs three different time. He said the first time he hit one, the second shot he missed, and the third shot “dropped” the first one he hit and it fell in the ditch across the road.
When asked where the dogs were at when he first shot, he told deputies they were in the middle of the road. He said after the first shot, one of the dogs ran away, but the other one supposedly made a “J” turn in the road. That’s when he shot it again and it fell.
The deputy said there were two places Bishop was shot. One shot looked to be broad-side center mass and the other shot looked to be near the rear of the dog as it was facing away from Sibley.
Deputies determined that Sibley had been waiting for the dogs to come back and shot them in the middle of the road. They said Sibley had more than enough time to go back to his house and call 911 for dogs at large, but instead he chose to handle the situation on his own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.