Mike Prentice

Mike Prentice is wanted by Manchester Police on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft of vehicle and violation of an order of probation.

 Manchester Police Department

MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man wanted on several charges, including especially aggravated kidnapping.

Manchester Police said Mike Prentice is wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft of vehicle and violation of an order of protection. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Police said he was last seen in the Hillsboro area where he evaded law enforcement.

If you see Prentice, call law enforcement or the Coffee County Communications Center at 931-728-9555.

 

