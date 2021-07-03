MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man wanted on several charges, including especially aggravated kidnapping.
Manchester Police said Mike Prentice is wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft of vehicle and violation of an order of protection. The vehicle has since been recovered.
Police said he was last seen in the Hillsboro area where he evaded law enforcement.
If you see Prentice, call law enforcement or the Coffee County Communications Center at 931-728-9555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.